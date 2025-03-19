Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Police seized 286.68 kg ganja valued at Rs 71.68 lakh after raiding a tenement in Bandra area of Mumbai and arrested a 36-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Parents of Muskaan Rastogi - Woman Accused Who Butchered Husband Along With Her Paramour, Demand Death Penalty for Her.

The seizure was made from a chawl (tenement) situated on K C Road in Bandra (west).

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The crime branch is investigating the case, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Presumed Dead for 1-and-Half Years Returns To Stun Family and Police, While 4 Individuals Accused of Her Murder Languish in Jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)