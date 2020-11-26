Surat, Nov 26 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 289 fresh cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state Health Department on Thursday evening.

It took the district's case count to 41,339.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Picture of Young Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap Becomes ‘Symbol of Agitation’.

231 new cases were found in Surat city alone.

Three patients from the city died due to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 1,059.

Also Read | Delhi-Based Event Organiser Allegedly Gang-Raped in Gurugram Hotel, Accused Laced Her Drink With Drugs.

On the other hand, 195 patients recovered -- 178 from the city and 17 from rural parts of the district -- on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)