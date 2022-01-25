New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As many as 29 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials will be awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day this year.
President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service will be awarded to six officers and officials while Police Medals for Meritorious Service will be awarded to 23 officers and officials.
President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to:
Ramnish Geer, Joint Director/ HoZ, CBI, Bhopal
Satish Kumar Rathi, Addl.SP, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi
Anil Kumar Yadav, Addl. SP, CBI, AC-VI/SIT, New Delhi
Nat Ram Meena, Dy.SP, CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar
Bansidhar Bijarnia, ASI, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi
Mehboob Hasan, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi.
Police Medal for Meritorious Service awarded to:
Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, DIG, CBI, SCB, Kolkata
Dr Nitin Deep Blaggan, IPS, DIG, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi
Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, Additional SP, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi
Ananda Krishnan TP, Deputy SP, CBI, SCB, Thiruvananthapuram
Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Deputy SP, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad
Vikash Kumar Pathak, Deputy SP, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad
Alok Kumar Shahi, Deputy SP, CBI, ACB, New Delhi
Subramanyam Devendran, Additional Legal Advisor, CBI, AC-I, New Delhi
Nakul Singh Yadav, Inspector, CBI (HQ), New Delhi
Amit Kumar, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna
Rakesh Ranjan, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Bangalore
Mahesh Vijay Parkar, Inspector, CBI, BSFB, Mumbai
Anil Kumar, Sub Inspector, CBI, SU, New Delhi
Dharminder Singh, ASI, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi
Chander Pal, Head Constable, CBI, STB, New Delhi
Loganathan Rengasamy, Head Constable, CBI, SCB, Chennai
KV Jagannath Reddy, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bangalore
Harbhan Singh, Head Constable, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad
Mahesh Madhavrao Gajarlwar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Mumbai
R.Jaisankar, Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai
Kaushliya Devi, Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur
Om Prakash Naithani, Office Superintendent, CBI (HQ), New Delhi
Satyabrata Saha, Crime Assistant, CBI, ACB, Kolkata. (ANI)
