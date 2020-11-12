Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district reported 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 314, officials said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, the sample results were received in which 29 came out positive.

Also, 22 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,839 in the district till now.

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 6,735.

