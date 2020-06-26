Ranchi, Jun 26 (PTI) Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,294, a government bulletin said.

Forty-two patients also recovered from the disease during the day, it said.

The state now has 635 active cases. While 12 people died of novel coronavirus, 1,647 patients were cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals.

Of the 12 fatalities, Ranchi district accounted for four, followed by two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 1,33,914 swab samples were collected and testing of 1,33,082 samples completed so far, the bulletin said.

