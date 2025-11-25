Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 25 (ANI):The Government of Gujarat has announced the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch & Saurashtra region, scheduled on January 8-9, 2026, in Rajkot, according to an official statement.

In conjunction with the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will be held at the same venue from January 8-11, offering an enhanced platform for industries, MSMEs, government bodies, and entrepreneurs from across the region.

According to a statement from Gujarat CMO, the 2nd VGRC conference will focus on key growth sectors including ceramics, engineering, ports and logistics, fisheries, petrochemicals, agro and food processing, and minerals. Through strategic partnerships, policy support, and investor engagement, the event aims to accelerate industrial development while ensuring inclusive growth and sustainability across Gujarat's western belt.

Following the exceptional success of the first conference in North Gujarat--which covered over 18,000 square meters, featured six thematic pavilions, hosted more than 410 exhibitors including 170+ MSMEs, and attracted over 80,000 visitors--the upcoming VGRE aims to deliver an even larger and more impactful event. The Kutch & Saurashtra edition will span over 20,000 square meters across six state-of-the-art domes, integrating sectoral showcases, innovation platforms, and business networking opportunities.

The Exhibition will feature prominent companies and institutions from high-growth sectors including Agro, Food Processing and Fisheries; Renewable Energy; Engineering; Ports and Logistics; Handlooms and Handicrafts; Chemicals and Petrochemicals; Banks and Financial Institutions; and Education Institutions.

In addition, several key government departments and agencies will participate, such as the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Agriculture Department, Gujarat Energy Development Agency, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Forest Department, Gujarat Maritime Board, Education Department, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Tourism Department, and Startup Incubators.

A dedicated Crafts Village and participation from a large number of MSMEs will highlight the region's traditional strengths and entrepreneurial capabilities. One of the major highlights of VGRE 2026 will be the Vendor Development Programme, the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, and the Udyami Mela, designed to catalyse new market linkages and promote global outreach for local MSMEs, artisans, and handloom and handicraft enterprises. A daily lucky draw will also be conducted to encourage participation and enhance the visitor experience.

Leading industry captains, entrepreneurs, agri-business leaders, MSMEs, academic institutions, artisans, and women entrepreneurs from across Kutch and Saurashtra are expected to attend the exhibition, making it a high-impact platform for collaboration, innovation, and regional economic growth. VGRE continues to reflect the state's commitment to inclusive development, fostering investment, strengthening MSMEs, and promoting sectoral excellence across regions. (ANI)

