Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Three persons who were arrested in possession of deer meat were arrested in Telangana's Hyderabad, the Police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Hassan Bakran, a resident of Towlichowki, Hamid Bin Haqani of Nizamabad and Shaik Abdul Rahman Badahayya Al Amoodi of Mehdipatnam.

During the enquiry, police came to know that Hassan Bakran was in illegal possession of deer meat. He had procured the meat from Haqani and shared some quantity of the meat with his friend Shaik Amoodi.

"On further enquiry, Hamid Bin Haqani stated that the meat was purchased from one person by name Rizwan, a resident of Maharashtra," police said.

The seized meat was handed over to the forest department officials by the police. Police seized five phones from the accused and are analysing how the accused have been able to buy and sell deer meat. (ANI)

