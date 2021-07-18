Bareilly, Jul 18 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Saturday for appearing in place of each other in a medical examination being held by the army, police said on Sunday.

Dheeraj Kumar Singh, one of the four accused, managed to flee, they said, adding Lalit Singh Negi, Balam Singh Matiyali and Lalit Latwal were caught by the army and handed over to police.

The accused hail from Nainital and Almora in Uttarakhand, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Kumar Singh said they were caught during the process of document verification.

A case of cheating has been registered against them at the Cantonment police station on complaint of Major SK Mishra Mohar.

