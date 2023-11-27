Meerut (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating a youth and urinating on him, police said.

The main accused of the incident was arrested on Sunday.

Also Read | Kerala: Special Fast Track Court Sentences Mother Who Abetted Rape of Seven-Year-Old Daughter to 40 Years Jail.

The incident took place on November 13 in Jagriti Vihar locality under the Medical College police station area when a youth was allegedly beaten by some people who also urinated on him.

An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim's father at the police station under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Wife Suffers Burns as Husband Throws Hot Sambar Amid Argument in Bengaluru, Probe On.

Main accused Ashish Malik was arrested on Sunday, while three others Avi Sharma, Rajan and Mohit Thakur were arrested on Monday, SHO Suryadeep said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)