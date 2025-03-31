Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Filmnagar police have arrested three individuals, including the driver of a car, for drunken and reckless driving that resulted in damage to two parked motorcycles in Hyderabad, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a car, being driven recklessly, collided with two bikes parked in front of a shop. Upon conducting a breathalyzer test, police found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and did not have a valid driving license.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Raj Kiran (28), the driver, a resident of NBT Nagar; B. Mallikarjun (21), a resident of Road No. 12; and Banjara Hills Snehit (24), all residents of Hyderabad. Police have seized the car involved in the incident.

Earlier, two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. Following the incident, the driver, identified as Deepak, was arrested, and the vehicle was seized, police officials said.

According to a police statement, "Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."

"The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken," the statement added.

Gaurav, an eyewitness, described the incident, saying, "I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car" (ANI)

