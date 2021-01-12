Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a money lender in Telangana's Rangareddy district to get rid of a loan.

N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad zone, speaking to ANI said, "The victim was identified as Mohammed Khaleel (33). The arrested persons were Shaik Rasheed (29), chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel at MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar, and his chefs, Mohammed Azmath (28) and Syed Imran (27)."

Khaleel used to lend money to people for interest and Rasheed, who renovated his hotel prior to the lockdown, had borrowed Rs 15 lakh in various installments from him, said police.

Rasheed was paying interest on a monthly basis despite the lockdown and lack of business, said DCP, adding that Rasheed had taken loans from others too.

As he ran into severe debts, Rasheed recently approached Khaleel again asking for Rs 50 lakh to clear all of his debts. However, Khaleel allegedly insisted that he hand over his hotel till repayment was done.

"Rasheed refused and Khaleel started pressurising him to repay his loan. Rasheed then plotted to eliminate him," the DCP said.

He sought the help of his chefs who purchased two knives from Charminar and two spade handles from a shop in MM Pahadi and around 11 pm on Sunday, called Khaleel to meet them near HF Convention Function Hall to collect his money.

"There, they attacked him with the spade handles and knives on the middle of the road. He died on the spot," police said.

The accused had gone to Jalpally and changed the bloodstained clothes, which they disposed of near the AG College, were nabbed following a tip-off.

Police identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. (ANI)

