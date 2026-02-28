London [United Kingdom], February 28 (ANI): While unequivocally condemning the recent attacks by Iran in Israel and across West Asia, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the country has strengthened its "active forces", including British planes currently in the sky as part of its defensive operations.

"I condemn Iran's attacks on partners across the region, many of which are not parties to this conflict, we extend our support and solidarity to them. As part of our commitment to the security of our allies in the middle east, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we have recently strengthen. Our forces are active, and British planes are in the sky as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to our protect our interests and our allies, as Britain has done before in line with international law," PM Starmer said in an official statement.

Calling the strikes by Iran as "indiscriminate", PM Starmer expressed concern over the loss of innocent civilian lives in the region.

"Earlier this morning, the United States and Israel struck targets in Iran. Iran has since launched indiscriminate strikes across the region. I know the British people, and communities across our country will be deeply concerned about what this means for the security and stability and the fate of innocent people across the region, which for many of us include friends and family," he said.

While UK played no role in the US-Israel joint strikes on the Islamic republic, he said that the "utterly abhorrent" regime has continuously sought to destabilise the region, including murdering thousands of its own people, and also facilitated "over 20 potentially lethal" attacks on British soil.

"The United Kingdom played no role in these strikes, but we have long been clear, the regime in Iran is utterly abhorrent. They have murdered thousands of its own people, and sought to destabilise the region. The Iranian regime poses a direct threat to dissidents and to the jewish community. Over the last year alone they have backed over 20 potentially lethal attacks on UK soil. So it is clear that they must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, that remains the primary aim of UK and our allies, including the US," he said.

The security of British personnel in Iran has been stepped up to the highest level, and Starmer is set to talk with E 3 leaders and other regional leaders regarding the situation.

"We have stepped up protections for British spaces and personnel to their highest level. We are also reaching out the UK nationals in the region. I will be speaking with the leaders today from the E 3 and across the region. It is vital that we prevent further escalation and return to diplomatic process," he said.

UK seeks peace and security in the region, and Iran could end this now, Starmer said.

"We want to seek peace and security, and the protection of civilian life. Iran could end this now. They should refrain from further strikes, give up their weapons program and seize the appalling violence and repression against its own people who deserve the right to determine its own future in line with our long standing vision. This is the route to de-escalation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force has begun an air parade and is launching attacks on Iranian missile launchers which are a "threat to the state of Israel".

In recent hours, the Israeli air force has also intercepted several unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Alerts are being activated across the country in accordance with Home Front Command policy, and the Air Defense Array is continuously identifying and intercepting threats.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, which was successfully intercepted, said the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

