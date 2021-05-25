New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The West Bengal Government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state.

A bench of Justice Vineet Saran and BR Gavai was informed that FIRs have been registered in these cases and that the investigation is going on.

The court asked the Centre, West Bengal Government and National Human Rights Commission to file counter-affidavits on the plea filed by the victims' kin seeking court-monitored probe and transfer of cases to the CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

On May 18, the top court had issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal Government and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by Biswajit Sarkar, whose elder brother was killed and co-petitioner Swaranalata Adhikari, whose husband was also killed in poll-related violence.

The plea said the matter required to be probed by an agency like the CBI or an SIT under court's supervision, as the state police has not been taking any action despite a complaint being made.

It alleged that Abhijit Sarkar was killed on May 2 by a mob comprising of 20 supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress party. The mob had entered the house of Biswajit Sarkar, dragged his elder brother Abhijit and killed him in front of his mother and other family members, the plea said.

Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing at least 16 people and triggering an alleged exodus. (ANI)

