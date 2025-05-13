Imphal, May 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 11.05 crore in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Tuesday.

A four-wheeler was intercepted near New Lamka on Saturday by the police, an officer said.

On searching the vehicle, 97 soap cases containing 1.16 kg of heroin were found, he said.

Following this, the three persons in the vehicle were taken into custody, he added.

A case was registered, and an investigation started, police said.

