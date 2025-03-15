Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module linked to the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of three of its key operatives from Bihar while they were attempting to flee to Nepal.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Yadav (21), Mukesh Kumar (29) and Sajan Singh (24), all residents of Khandwala Chheharta in Amritsar.

Three mobile phones and Nepali currency notes were seized from them, the Punjab Police chief said.

The development came following investigations and sustained follow-up of backward and forward linkages in the arrest of Joban Singh and Gurbaksh Singh after recovering 290 grams of heroin from their possession.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI mastermind Harwinder Rinda.

The DGP said the arrested individuals, who were residing in Amritsar's Khandwala and Chheharta areas, were apprehended from Madehpur in Bihar when they were planning to flee to Nepal.

"The trio are being brought back to Punjab for further interrogation," he added.

The probe has revealed that Karandeep Yadav had delivered the grenades and weapons that were recovered from Tarn Taran in January this year, he said.

The Tarn Taran Police had arrested four operatives -- Robinjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navjot Singh and Jagdeep Singh -- and recovered two hand grenades and a pistol from their possession.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that an intelligence-led operation was launched, and the accused were arrested from Bihar.

