Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Three new books penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - including one tracing her long political innings since the 1980s - were launched at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, which drew to a close on Sunday.

Sudipto Dey from Dey's Publishing, the publishers of the new books, told PTI that among the three, 'Lipiboddo Kichu Kaaj' (Some Chronicled Works), was the highest-selling one at the fair, which began on January 28.

'Lipibodho Kichu Kaaj' contains anecdotes by Banerjee when she was the Railway Minister and later the CM.

One of the other books, 'Banglar Nirbachon O Amra' (We and Elections in Bengal), an account of the elections fought by her party, the TMC, is also selling well, Dey said.

In the third book, 'Salute 2', Banerjee pays tributes to 50 eminent personalities through poems in Bengali and English.

TMC MP Dola Sen told PTI that “Didi (as Banerjee is affectionately referred to) is the bestseller of this book fair. You make an inquiry on your own and you will find out. Thousands of editions of her books have been sold out like past years."

During a recent function, the CM had said that she jots down her thoughts amid hectic work schedules.

“I love to scribble... People like Sudhangshu (Dey's Publishing owner Sudhangshu Dey) urge me to preserve the pages and they do the rest. It is because of the motivation of my publishers that so many of my books have hit the stands," Banerjee had said.

The chief minister is the author of over 150 books.

