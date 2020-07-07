Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Three men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly duping people by promising to double their money, and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 13,20,500 seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

The police also said they recovered 14 wad of notes from the trio in which only 10 notes were in real Rs 500 currency and remaining 2,641 were fake.

“Altogether Rs 5,000 in 10 real notes and 2,641 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, totalling Rs 13,20,500 in face value were seized from them,” a police spokesperson said.

“During probe, they told police they would lure gullible people by promising to double their money. They would ask them for some Rs 500 currency notes in order to double it. They would later return them double the number of notes with mostly fake notes except for the one on the top of the wad,” the spokesperson said.

The accused were held in Jewar area and have been identified as Krishna Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Ravi Sharma, all three natives of Aligarh district, the police said, adding their car was also impounded.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 489C (possession of counterfeit currency-note), among others, has been registered against them at Jewar police station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

