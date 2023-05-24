Srinagar, May 24: Three CRPF jawans were injured after a fruit-laden truck lost control and hit their stationary vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Nambal area of the south Kashmir district, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Video: Speeding Truck Rams Into CRPF Vehicle in Awantipora.

Three CRPF Jawans Injured in Road Accident

VIDEO | Three CRPF jawans were injured after a fruit-laden truck hit their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8KJuLYQ5rt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2023

The injured jawans have been taken to a hospital. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras.

