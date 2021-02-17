Bhaderwah (J&K), Feb 17 (PTI) Ahead of reopening of schools in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir after remaining closed for over a year, the authorities in Doda district on Wednesday started a three-day camp for students here to help them overcome the fear of COVID-19, officials said.

Organised by the directorate of school education in Jammu, the camp was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar.

While the schools in the summer zone started functioning from February 1, the winter zone schools are slated to reopen next month after the end of winter break as most parts of Kashmir and hilly regions of Jammu falling in this category are still reeling under sub-zero temperature.

The officials said the three-day event for students from remote schools of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts is also aimed at promoting healthy living through adventure and outdoor activities and raise awareness about the ill-effects of drug addiction under the flagship programme 'explore truth about life and cultivate human emotions through nature and cultural integration'.

"The idea behind organising winter camp immediately after majority of the Covid restrictions have been lifted and just a couple of weeks before the start of offline classes in schools is to give an opportunity to the students to explore themselves after a year-long break from schools," Kumar said.

Nodal officer Aarif Rana said 70 students of different age groups are attending the camp at Teligarh resort which will provide them an opportunity to interact with each other and know diverse culture of the region.

"During the camp, different adventure activities including trekking and rock climbing will be performed at different snow filled meadows including Padri, Khanni Top and Jaie beside sightseeing of tourist destinations of Bhadarwah valley," Rana said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)