India News | 3 Dead, 3 Injured as Fire Breaks out at Factory Near Delhi's Rithala Metro Station

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Three people died and three were injured as a fire broke out in a polyethylene factory near the Rithala Metro Station in New Delhi, according to the Delhi police.

A total of 15 fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service rushed to the accident site after fire broke out in the polyethylene factory near the Rithala Metro Station.

According to Divisional Fire Officer AK Jaiswal, the factory was engaged in printing on plastic and clothes.

"Printing on plastic and clothes is done in this factory. The people here told us that 2-3 people have been taken to the hospital. 15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire is under control, but we cannot enter the second and third floors... When we are able to enter, then we will see if there is any casualty or not."

Firefighting operations are ongoing, and authorities are awaiting access to the upper floors to determine whether there are any casualties.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

