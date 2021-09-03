Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Three people died after a pick-up truck skidded from the road and fell into a gorge near Tissa in Chamba district on Thursday late midnight.

"An information was received that a pick-up truck skidded off the road near Tissa in Chamba, in which three people died. The police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the deceased. The deceased were apple traders and were returning from Amritsar," told Arul Kumar Superintendent of Police, Chamba to ANI.

"We urge the people to drive carefully and follow the traffic rules. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations," added Kumar. (ANI)

