Shravasti (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Bhinga area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening, injuring Ram Charan (30), his wife Rukma (25), sister Sushila (24) and the couple's infant daughter, they said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 8 Dead, 2 Injured as Sand-Laden Truck Overturns on SUV in Kaushambi Area.

All of them were rushed to the hospital by the police with the help of villagers.

Ram Charan, Rukma and Sushila died during treatment, while the condition of the child is stated to be out of danger, they added.

Also Read | India’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count Below 50,000 for Most of November, Despite Around Million Tests Per Day.

Police is probing the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)