India News | 3 Died After Consuming Surgical Spirit in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Three people died after consuming surgical spirit in Anakapalle area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Police said they received the information around 6 am and during the inquiry, it was found that the incident took place at a party.

"They consumed the spirit at a get-together on Saturday night. Biryani and a spirit bottle were found at the site where the incident happened," said Anakapalle (Rural) Inspector P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Rao said one person died on the spot. The two deceased have been identified as Nooka Raju (61) and Apparao (45). (ANI)

