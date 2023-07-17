Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced three people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old woman over a land dispute.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the three convicts and said that in case of default in paying the fine, they will have to undergo additional imprisonment of another year.

The case pertains to Wazirabad village resident Sudha, who was injured after being shot at over the land dispute on July 16, 2017. A case of attempt to murder was lodged based on her complaint but following Sudha's death during treatment, the murder charge was added to it.

Police had arrested Fazilpur resident Krishan, Dinesh alias Monu and Rohtak resident Dinesh alias Danny in the case. A minor was apprehended as well. The case against the minor was going on separately.

