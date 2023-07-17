New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir has terminated the services of three state employees for allegedly working with Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

Sources have told ANI that these officers have been found to be allegedly helping these outfits by providing logistics to terrorists and raising terror finances and furthering the secessionist agenda.

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees.

Sources say that an investigation clearly established that they were allegedly acting on behalf of Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits.

One of the accused who was working at the University of Kashmir as a Public Relations Officer was said to have been an aide of terrorist Shabir Shah before venturing into legitimate business with seed money allegedly received from Pakistan ISI.

The accused had also been writing in prominent newspapers and on social media. Sources say the content of the writings left little doubt about the intent- to legitimize the terrorism in the union territory of J-K and support the secession of J-K from the Indian Union.

Sources say the second accused was recruited as a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police in Armed Police in 2006. He came in contact with Over Ground Workers of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) after which the accused became a conduit and alleged logistic supporter for the terror outfit.

The third accused had been working in the revenue department.

Sources in the investigation team say he was a hardcore proponent of secessionist myths, and an alleged point-man for several proscribed terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

The dismissal of the three government officers follows J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s policy of “Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism”. With the latest order, 52 government officers have so far been sacked for alleged links with terror outfits. (ANI)

