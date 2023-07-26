New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in west Delhi's Nihar Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, three accused -- Jawed, Pancham and Naushad -- were arrested within 24 hours of the incident being reported on July 10 and sent to judicial custody.

DCP outer took to Twitter to inform about the incident and the development.

"Accused Jawed, Pancham and Naushad were arrested within 24 hours of the case reported on July 10 and sent to judicial custody. Statement of victim u/s 164 recorded. CWC has given custody of the girl to her grandmother. The allegations levelled against police have been false, frivolous and contrary to the facts," it tweeted.

