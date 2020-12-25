Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Three Punjab-based narcotic smugglers were arrested with 70 kg of poppy and Rs 1.5 lakh cash in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, police said.

The accused were identified as Jaswinder Lal, Gurtej Singh and Neeraj Kumar, they said.

A truck on its way to Punjab from Kashmir was intercepted by a police party during checking of vehicles at Nud on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, the police said.

During a thorough checking of the truck, 70 kg of poppy and Rs 1.5 lakh cash were recovered, they said.

The accused were arrested on the spot and the contraband was seized along with the cash, they added.

A case has been registered against the accused at Samba police station, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)