New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, has apprehended three alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants after a sustained and meticulous surveillance operation, said the police on Friday.

Four smart mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app, which were being used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, were recovered from their possession.

A special drive titled "Operation Face Wash" is currently being conducted in the district to identify and take action against illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

In May 2025, specific intelligence was received regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguising themselves as transgender and engaging in begging and other activities at traffic signals to avoid suspicion.

After some days of sustained manual and technical surveillance, on Thursday, credible information was received that three such individuals were present near Azadpur New Sabzi Mandi. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap early in the morning, and all three suspects were apprehended, said the police.

Four smart mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app, which were being used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, were also recovered from their possession. During interrogation, they revealed that they had illegally entered India through porous borders with the assistance of agents and travelled to Delhi via trains.

They further disclosed that they are all males and have put some puffies to enhance their breast and lure customers. They further disclosed that they lured customers at night with the feminine looks. They have changed their sex and appearance in order to avoid detection, according to the police.

The apprehended were identifies as Maksuda Ali alias Md Masum resident of Vill-Rangpur Gaibandha, Dist.-Dhaka Bangladesh, Age-40 Years, Abdul Hakkim alias Jelly resident of Vill-Molajani, Po-Gola Bazar, Ps-Mukta Gachha, Dist.-Mymemsingh, Bangladesh, Age- 33 Years, Faiem Payal resident of Vill-Pachwati, Narayanganj, Dhaka Bangladesh, Age-21 Years.

Four mobile phones were installed with the banned IMO app, which was being used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh. All three individuals have been handed over to FRRO, RK Puram in New Delhi, for further deportation proceedings. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to deport these illegal Migrants. (ANI)

