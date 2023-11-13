Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into two bike-borne riders near the Kalena Agrahara locality of south Bangalore, police said on Monday.

Police further informed that the three injured were identified as Kiran, Jasmitha and Basanth.

According to the Hulimavu Traffic Police, "The incident took place near the Kalena Agrahara residential locality after the car driver identified as Abhishek Agarwal lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the two bike-borne riders in the south of Bangalore. The incident was caught on the dash cam of the car."

"Kiran who was on a bike jumped and fell down after the accident. Jasmitha and Basanth kumar who were on the other bike were also injured after the car rammed into them."

The police have registered a case against the car driver at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

