Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 13 more were injured after two buses collided head-on in the Greater Noida Expressway.

The District Magistrate of Noida, Suhas LY, informed ANI that 9 out of the 13 injured victims had been discharged from the hospital.

"Of the 13 injured persons, nine have been discharged while the remaining four are still undergoing treatment. We were here to meet them and they all are doing fine," he said.

The doctors have been instructed to undertake the full and proper treatment of the injured victims, he added.

The Noida DM also informed that the police were conducting an investigation into the accident and compensation amounts will be announced after discussions. (ANI)

