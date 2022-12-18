Visakhapatnam, December 18: The Indian Navy's Kursura Museum is located in Visakhapatnam on the eastern seaboard of India. The museum is inside an actual submarine, INS Kursura, India's fourth submarine.

The museum is situated on RK beach, near the War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. Many visitors from South and North areas of the country include foreign visitors Visiting the submarine. The submarine played a key role in India Pakistan war of 1971. G. Phani Raju who served as engine engineer for submarine now working as curator for INS Kurusura submarine museum in Visakhapatnam. INS Vikrant to Be Commissioned by PM Narendra Modi Today; Here Are Interesting Facts About India’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

Raju said that The INS Kurusura served the Indian Navy for 31 years before it was decommissioned in 2001. Post that, it was used a museum to spread awareness about Indian Naval Forces, the technology used and its development in India. It is a one-of-a-kind project that was launched by the Eastern Naval Command. The interiors of the submarine have been re-arranged to allow a clear view to the visitors. It is the only Submarine Museum in the entire Asia.

"A visit to the museum is not only a must to gain some knowledge but also to rejuvenate a feeling of patriotism and pride for our country and for the warriors who fought and even lost their lives for our freedom. Approximately 10,000 visitors visit the museum per week" said Raju. Indian Navy Ships INS Shivalik And INS Kamorta Participate in City Parade Organised in Japan’s Yokosuka As Part of Harbour Activities For IFR-22 (Watch Video).

INS Kursura (S20) was a Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine of the Indian Navy. It was India's fourth submarine. Kursura was commissioned on 18 December 1969 and was decommissioned on 27 February 2001 after 31 years of service.

