Kathua, Feb 18 (PTI) Three people were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a 200-metre deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

Two more people, who were in the vehicle when the accident occurred, are missing, police said, adding that a search operation for them is underway.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

The occupants of the vehicle were on their way to Bani from Kathua, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)