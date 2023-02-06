Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a dumper truck in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Following the incident on Sunday night, family members of the victims and some villagers staged a protest demanding financial compensation and torched four vehicles and damaged a police car.

Bhilwara's Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra said the accident took place near Nathun village in Jahajpur and Ramesh (40), Lekhraj (23), and Dheeraj (25) were killed.

Some villagers and family members of the deceased protested and set ablaze four vehicles and damaged a car belonging to Jahazpur police station, the officer said, adding additional force was deployed in the area to control the situation.

Mishra said after the post-mortem on Monday, the bodies were handed over to the relatives for the last rites.

She said people involved in the arson are being identified.

