Howrah, Apr 23 (PTI) Three young men were killed in a motorcycle accident in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Bijoy Hati (22), Shantanu Hati (19) and Akuntal Das (17) were returning home around 1.30 am in Dhandali Hatipara when the accident happened in nearby Garchumuk, they said.

Locals said they heard a loud noise, and when they came out of their homes, they saw the three men lying on the road in a pool of blood with their heads crushed. As the accident happened in the dead of the night, no one saw what exactly led to the mishap.

After post-mortem, the bodies were brought back to the village where a pall of gloom descended.

