Guwahati, July 12 (PTI) Three COVID-19 patients who were in critical condition died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Sunday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With the fresh fatalities, a total of 40 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far.

However, the fresh deaths will be officially added to the state's coronavirus toll only after a Death Audit Board ascertains whether the "underlying cause of death is COVID- 19", Sarma said.

The minister had said on Saturday that all deaths where COVID-19 is the "underlying cause will be certified by a Death Audit Board, as per the Indian Council Medical Research's guidelines".

Two of the deceased persons were women, aged 40 and 55, hailing from Guwahati, while the third patient was a 63-year-old man from Nagaon, Sarma said.

Twenty-six of the 40 deaths were reported since July 7, with eight just on July 10.

Meanwhile, AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Badruddin Ajmal, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after a "mild dip in oxygen saturation level", he said.

"AIUDF Chief, MP Dhubri @BadruddinAjmal is admitted at a Mumbai hospital after a mild dip in his oxygen saturation level. I am in constant touch with his family and monitoring his health. I join all in wishing him speedy recovery," Sarma tweeted.

The minister said he has also spoken to BJP MLA from Sadiya, Bolin Chetia, and former Congress MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev, both of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Former MP and friend @sushmitadevinc is under treatment at SMCH, Silchar, after having tested positive for #COVID. Another friend and colleague, MLA Bolin Chetia, also tested COVID positive and is under treatment at Tinsukia Civil Hospital. I am monitoring their health and also spoke to both of them," Sarma tweeted.

Chetia became the third legislator in the state to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier, two other BJP MLAs -- Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi and Borkhetri's Narayan Deka -- contracted the disease.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi, National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) leader Ranjan Daimary and 53 other inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail tested positive for the infection on Saturday. The prison has been declared a containment zone.

Gogoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year.

Assam's caseload has increased to 16,071 with the detection of 535 new cases on Saturday. Guwahati accounted for 410 of the 535 cases, taking its virus count to 6,631.

The 14-day lockdown imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was extended by a week till July 19. Earlier, it was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,607 while 10,426 people have recovered from the infection.

