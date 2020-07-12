Kochi, July 12: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sent Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two accused held in connection to Kerala gold smuggling case, to a 14-day remand. The duo were presented before the NIA court based in Kochi a day after their arrest from neighbouring Karnataka.

The court ordered them to be taken to a state quarantine facility for now, where they will remain under security personnel's supervision. Their COVID-19 test results would be out by tomorrow. If they test negative, then the bench will decide on their custody. Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Main Accused Swapna Suresh Moves HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

Swapna and Sandesh were held in Bengaluru on Saturday, along with their families, by the NIA. The duo were produced before the Kochi-based special court to seek their remand.

Update by NIA

The Kerala gold smuggling case was unearthed after Sarith, a former employee of the UAE consulate, was caught by the Custom authorities with 30 kg of gold which he received from the diplomatic baggage route at the airport.

Sarith, during interrogation, named Swapna as the one who facilitated the gold smuggling racket. After he name cropped up, she went absconding. The accusation against her drew flak against the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Secretary M Sivasankar had allegedly recommended Swapna's appointment at the Kerala State Information Technology (KSIT) department. He was removed from the post after the smuggling racket was unearthed. Swapna has also been suspended by the KSIT.

