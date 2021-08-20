Bahraich (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

Junaid, Sebu and Ranbeer Soni were arrested Thursday night by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police team, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Likely to Name Stadium After Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist … – Latest Tweet by Press Trust of India.

While Soni is from Nepal, the other two are Indians.

Police recovered 241 gram of smack, Rs 5,500 cash in Indian currency and around 70,000 Nepalese from their possession.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 For PST/PET Released By SLPRB At Official Website slprbassam.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod The Hall Ticket.

Police are probing the matter and trying to trace their links.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)