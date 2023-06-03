Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Three Naxals were injured after an encounter occurred between police and Naxalites in Sukma district, police said on Saturday .

Police said that after receiving inputs about the Naxal commanders in the region a unit of DRG was sent to the spot.

Also Read | Anjali Murder Case: Husband Mintu Rambrij Singh, Brother-in-Law Arrested After Woman’s Headless Body Was Found at Uttan Beach in Thane.

"On the information about the presence of Naxal commander Mangadu, Vetti Bhima and other Naxalites in village Maraiguda, Regragatta area under Thana Bheji and Errabor, the DRG team of District Police Sukma was sent to the said places as part of anti-Naxal operation," SP Kiran Chavan said.

He further stated that police open fire in retaliation after Naxalites had fired on the police party.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: Indian Sports Fraternity Expresses Grief, Offers Condolences to Victims.

"During the said operation, this morning near Regragatta, Naxalites ambushed and fired on the police party, on which the jawans immediately retaliated by taking a front, on which the Naxalites had to retreat. In this action, 3-4 Naxalites were injured," he said.

A thorough search of the area is being done.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)