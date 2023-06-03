Mumbai, June 3: A day after Anjali Mintu Singh's headless body was found at Patan bunder in Mira Bhayandar, the police made two arrests on Saturday. A 31-year-old man and his brother have been arrested in connection with the murder of the man's wife. The accused duo were taken into custody for killing the woman, chopping her body, and disposing of the remains in a river near Mira Bhayandar.

According to the media reports, it was discovered during the initial investigation that the man suspected his wife's character, which ultimately led him to allegedly commit the murder by slitting her throat. Subsequently, he sought the assistance of his brother to dispose of the victim's body. The accused were identified as Mintu Rambrij Singh (31), a security guard, and his brother Chun Chun Rambrij Singh (35), who works as a security supervisor. Thane Shocker: Woman’s Headless Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Beach in Uttan Area of Mira-Bhayandar.

On Friday morning at approximately 8 am, a bag containing the chopped body of a woman was discovered at Patan Bunder in Mira Bhayandar. The body was spotted by a beach cleaning staff member, who promptly notified the authorities at Uttan Sagari police station. Following this, a case was registered on Friday against unidentfied persons for both murder and tampering with evidence. Notably, one of the hands on the victim's body exhibited a tattoo featuring a trident (trishul), a pellet drum (damru), and the sacred Om symbol. Haryana Shocker: Woman’s Dead Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Railway Overbridge in Panipat.

According to police officials, the duo committed the murder of Anjali on May 24. In a gruesome act, they decapitated her and put her body inside a bag, which they threw into the sea. The bag eventually washed ashore at Uttan on Friday. Meanwhile, the police are yet to find out where the brothers disposed of the head.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).