Kohima, Jan 18 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,061 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Two new cases were reported in Dimapur district and one in Mokokchung, he said.

Four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 97.14 per cent, the minister said.

The state now has 115 active coronavirus cases, while 11,717 people have been cured of the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 141 have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 48, followed by Kohima (54) and Mokokchung (11), it said.

Nagaland has tested over 1.23 lakh samples for COVID- 19 so far, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)