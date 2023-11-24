New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Two plumbers and an electrician died of an electric shock reportedly while carrying out some repair work at a private hospital in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Friday, police said.

A senior police officer said the exact cause of the death will be determined after autopsy reports.

Also Read | Bill Signing ‘Delays’: Supreme Court Asks Kerala Governor to Go Through Order Copy on Punjab Guv Matter.

"We got a PCR call at 2.48 pm saying three men were trapped in a private hospital water tank due to electric shock and urgent help was required. Immediately, a team from Ranhola Police Station was rushed," the officer said.

Police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located in the hospital premises.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Points Out Two Main Factors for Rising Pollution.

The victims were identified as Sarven Kumar, 59, an electrical engineer employed by the hospital, and Kunwar Pal, 40, and Raman, 20, both plumbers by profession.

"Reason of death will be established only after autopsy reports. Bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital, Delhi, and further proceedings are being conducted as per law," the officer said.

A police team has inspected and photographed the area and a crime team and FSL team and team of Delhi Fire Service have also been pressed into duty, said the person.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)