New Delhi, March 3: Silver rates (silver prices) in India saw a marginal uptick on Tuesday, March 3, building on the significant gains recorded at the start of the week. According to data from the Good Returns website, the retail price for silver rose by INR 100 per kilogram, bringing the national average to INR 3,15,100. The slight rise follows a massive INR 20,000 surge on Monday, as domestic bullion markets continue to react to heightened geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

City-Wise Silver Rates As of March 3, 2026

While silver prices are relatively uniform across most Indian metropolitan areas today, subtle variations remain due to local entry taxes and transportation costs.

Silver Rates Today As of March 03, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,15,100 Mumbai INR 3,15,100 Chennai INR 3,14,900 Hyderabad INR 3,14,900 Bengaluru INR 3,15,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,15,100 Kolkata INR 3,15,100 Pune INR 3,15,100 Kerala INR 3,14,900 Vadodara INR 3,15,100

Market Momentum and Volatility

The current price of INR 3.15 lakh per kg represents a significant recovery from the mid-February lows of INR 2.55 lakh. The market is currently in a "volatile expansion phase," with prices frequently making intraday swings of several thousand rupees. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery have mirrored this trend, trading near the INR 2,85,000 level. Analysts suggest that the wide gap between MCX futures and local retail prices is due to high physical demand and the inclusion of import duties and GST at the retail level.

Factors Driving Silver's Rise

The primary catalyst for the current bullion rally is the ongoing regional conflict involving the US. and Iran. Following strikes on key energy infrastructure, such as the Ras Tanura refinery, investors have moved aggressively into "safe-haven" assets. Additionally, silver is benefiting from its dual role as an industrial metal. Sustained demand from the solar energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors has kept supply tight, providing a strong floor for prices even during periods of equity market stability. Silver Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Investor Outlook

With prices hovering near historic highs, market experts featured on Good Returns suggest a "staggered" investment approach. While the long-term outlook for silver remains bullish - with some analysts eyeing the USD 100 per ounce mark internationally - short-term profit booking is expected at current levels. For retail buyers, today's price of INR 315.10 per gram serves as a benchmark for those looking to purchase small quantities of coins or bars during the current wedding and festival season.

