Tehran [Iran], March 3 (ANI): The wife of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after her husband was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state television, as quoted by The Hill.

Press TV said that Khamenei's wife was injured in the US-Israeli attack and later died from those injuries.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: US Urges Americans To Leave These 16 Countries Using Commercial Flights Over Safety Risks, Activates 24/7 Task Force; Check Full List.

The Times of Israel noted that Mansoureh Khojasteh (78), went into a coma since Saturday's strikes, adding that they married in 1964.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following February 28 US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.

Also Read | Misty Roberts Rape Trial: Former DeRidder Mayor Engages in S*x Act With Drunk 16-Year-Old Boy, Orders 'Morning After Pill' on DoorDash.

Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)