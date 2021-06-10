New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Three men wanted in a carjacking case were arrested after a chase in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut that also left the main accused injured in a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The main accused got shot in his leg by police while trying to escape after snatching a service pistol during a visit to the crime scene, they said.

The accused have been identified as Mohan (26), Anmol (20) and Satish (27), all residents of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

The robbed car, two stolen mobile phones and the pistol used in the offence with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, police received information regarding a carjacking incident with three persons threatening the driver at gunpoint.

Driver Pushpender, a resident of Mainpuri district in UP, said the three accused had hired his car from Kaushambi (UP) to Bawana (Delhi).

On the way, they stopped the car near Shahpur Gharhi in a forested area in Narela where they beat him and robbed his car and two mobile phones at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

"With the help of technical surveillance, police reached Meerut, UP and traced the robbed car. They chased the car and overpowered all three accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Mohan was interrogated about the case. The accused disclosed that the stolen mobile phone was thrown near the jungle area in Shahpur Garhi where the car was robbed and they were planning to kill one Krishan of Butana village by using that car, the DCP said.

The accused were taken to the spot for the recovery of mobile phones. When they reached the spot, Mohan snatched the service pistol of constable Sanjeev and tried to escape into jungle area, police said.

When he was chased by the police party, he opened fire at them. Police also fired a bullet that pierced his left leg. The injured accused was taken to Maharishi Hospital, Pooth Khurd, Delhi for medical treatment, police added.

