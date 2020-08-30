Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Three terrorists and an Army personnel were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday in the Zadoora area of Pulwama.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the village Zadoora area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Indian Army and CRPF in the said area.

As the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired upon security forces, which were retaliated leading to an encounter, said the Jammu and Kashmir police in a press release.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed during the encounter. They have been identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir, all residents of Pulwama and affiliated to proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The police said one Army personnel also received critical injuries. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the killed terrorists had a long history of terrorist activities. They were a part of groups involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on police and security establishments.

As per police records, Adil Hafiz was involved in the case pertaining to attack on the naka party at Prichoo Bridge in which one police personnel was killed and another was injured.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has begun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)