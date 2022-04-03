North Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as three trained militants accused in the sensational Litan Das murder case escaped the police custody from Kanchanpur sub-jail under North Tripura district on Saturday.

The undertrial inmates first overpowered the on-duty police and jail police personnel and succeeded to flee away.

Additional Superintendent of police North Tripura Jacob Darlong said that an inquiry into the matter has been initiated.

"It is true that they have fled away from police custody. An inquiry is underway in this regard. The possible hideouts are being raided by the police to trace them as soon as possible".

According to the sources, all the escaped militants were accused in the murder case of Litan Das. Das was abducted from his residence at gunpoint. After months, his body was exhumed from the deep jungles located in the Mizoram-Tripura borders.

"They had been produced before the North Tripura district court today in connection with the case. After the proceedings of the Court, police took them back to the Kanchanpur sub-jail. When the cops were busy opening the main entrance of the jail, accused persons attacked them and overpowered the present police personnel. They succeeded in giving a slip to the police personnel and escaped", said police sources.

The inmates are identified as JibanReang, ChanmoniReang and LafangaReang.

Additional SP Jacob Darlong also said an inquiry panel will be set up to investigate whether the incident took place due to any dereliction of duty. (ANI)

