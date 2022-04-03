Lucknow, April 3: Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on April 6, which is BJP's Foundation Day, reached out to every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh. Since this will be the first event for the state BJP after its victory in the recent state Assembly elections, the party is going all out to ensure its maximum coverage.

Special LED screens are being set up at BJP offices and arrangements are being made at village panchayat levels of the party organisation to ensure telecast of the event virtually. The party's foundation day, first of the six annual events that the BJP celebrates all over the country, will be a mega show this year. Besides the foundation day, the party will also celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 as 'Samrasta Diwas' to highlight its initiatives to achieve social inclusion. 'Have 20 Kg RDX': Email Threatening to Harm PM Narendra Modi And Kill Many Others Received by Mumbai Branch of NIA.

The entire week following the foundation day will be celebrated as 'Seva Saptah' (week dedicated to public service). Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary and party's Lucknow in-charge, Govind Narayan Shukla, said, "We will organise blood donation camps, health camps, plantation drives and other public welfare activities. Programmes will be organised in every division of the state BJP. Party workers will carry placards mentioning government's welfare schemes like free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others." Chaitra Navratri 2022: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Navratri, Vikram Samvat.

LED screens will be put up at various sites where party workers will listen to the Prime Minister's speech. Other party workers will listen to the address through the medium available to them. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and office bearers from the party will be present in the programmes in all districts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).