Noida (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old barber was found hanging from a fan at his rented accommodation in Noida on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said here.

The reason behind the barber taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained but it has come to light that he was an alcoholic, they added.

"The man was from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and lived here with his family in Gijhod village in Sector 53. His body was found hanging from the fan at his third-floor house Tuesday morning,” a police spokesperson said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings were being carried out, he said.

