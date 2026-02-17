Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch apprehended a fugitive Wanted for Two Years in aan alleged Rs. 100+ Person Crypto-Investment Fraud and MPID Act Offenses in Dahisar, Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Sujit Shankarrao Dev, a resident of Naroda, Ahmedabad. He had been absconding for the past two years before he was caught. He was wanted by the Dahisar Police Station (Mumbai) under Sections 406, 420, 34, 120(B) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the MPID (Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors) Act.

Also Read | Kirti Patel Viral Video: Influencer Faces Backlash After Taking Dip at Junagadh Mrugi Kund Alongside Naga Sadhus.

In 2021, the accused, along with other partners, opened a "Crypto Currency Investment" office in Dahisar, Maharashtra. He lured residents of Dahisar and surrounding areas with the promise of fourfold (4x) profits on cryptocurrency investments.

Based on these false promises, numerous people invested their hard-earned money. Sujit Dev allegedly siphoned off these funds and fled. The accused and his associates cheated more than 100 victims out of crores of rupees.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Down 230 Points, Nifty Loses 100 Points in Early Trade As Markets Open on Cautious Note Amid US-Iran Tensions.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended the accused near the Ahmedabad Airport and has initiated the necessary legal procedures for further action.

Earlier on February 9, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch intercepted and neutralised an allegedly sophisticated interstate criminal syndicate that specialised in defrauding major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, the police officials said.

According to the city's crime branch, the gang operated a sophisticated syndicate that successfully infiltrated the supply chain. The group swapped high-value electronics with dummy products to carry out the fraud.

In an operation targeting a sophisticated e-commerce racket, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested five individuals: Ramlal alias Romil Gahlot, Manoj Kumar Mali, Bharat Kumar Sundesha, Vishal Hasmukhbhai Panchal, and Vishal Kanjibhai Bavri.

The police officials further added that two additional suspects, Rishipal Bhati and Vinod, remain at large. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)