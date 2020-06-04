India News | 300 Active COVID-19 Cases in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): As of June 3, Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far, said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Yesterday, 34 patients tested positive and 12 patients recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga today informed that out of the 22 pending reports received from GMC Patiala, five have tested positive for COVID-19 while 17 have tested negative. (ANI)

